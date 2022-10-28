Court expresses its annoyance on Head of ACE Punjab

Court remarked that the institution has become a political toll.

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed its annoyance with the Head of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and remarked that the institution has become a political toll.

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench while hearing the plea filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah against the issuance of his arrest warrants by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The Director General(DG) of ACE Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also appeared before the court.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan remarked that instruction (ACE) has become a political tool as one (chief) comes and forms a case, and another comes and finishes that case. It also slammed the official for obtaining Sanaullah’s arrest warrants by making a false statement.

The court asked to tell them if you wish to arrest the interior minister or not.

At this, the DG said that his department is not interested in arresting Rana Sanaullah.

The court sent Rana Sanaullah’s case to a trial court and added that the minister can file a plea for acquittal under 249A.

Earlier, a special judicial magistrate of Rawalpindi Ghulam Akbar issued the arrest warrant for Sanaullah at the request of ACE Punjab in an inquiry pertaining to plots in a housing society that were purchased at a nominal price.

Adviser to Punjab CM for Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi told that Rana Sanaullah has been found guilty in the corruption case against him.

Abbasi said ACE launched the land acquisition inquiry in 2017 against the minister. As per inquiry, the housing society’s owner presented two plots measuring 10 kanals as a bribe, he said.

Abbasi added the plots were transferred to Sanaullah at a much lower price than the scheduled rate. The plots are still in the possession of the minister and his wife, he claimed.

He noted the probe also found that the records for plots 18A and 139A were missing.