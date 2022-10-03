District and Session court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of key suspect Shahnawaz Amir in the Sarah Inam murder case by three days

The complainants’ lawyer claimed that Sarah was slain in Shahnawaz’s home

The court later granted the police request to prolong Shahnawaz’s physical remand

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: District and Session court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of key suspect Shahnawaz Amir in the Sarah Inam murder case by three days on Monday.

Following the expiration of his physical remand, the police summoned suspect Shahnawaz before civil judge Aamir Aziz and asked for a three-day extension for further interrogation.

“Police must recover Sarah Inam’s passport,” the investigative officer told the court. He stated that the passport is “significant evidence” because it shows Sarah’s travel history.

Meanwhile, the complainants’ lawyer claimed that Sarah was slain in Shahnawaz’s home. He stated that if the authorities did not collect Sarah’s passport within 14 days of the murder, the suspect would flee.

The judge then stated that the case should not be wrecked because of deficiencies in the investigations. The court later granted the police request to prolong Shahnawaz’s physical remand.

Advertisement

Moreover, Islamabad Session Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused – Shahnawaz Amir – son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir on September 29.

The investigating officer told the court that the details of the account are to be taken as the accused had been demanding money at different times from Sarah.

The judge inquired from the police how many days of remand has been done to which the Investigating Officer (IO) said that five days of physical remand has been completed.

Also Read Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of...

Earlier on September 23, senior writer Ayaz Amir’s son Shahnawaz allegedly murdered his wife Sarah at home after a disagreement over a family problem.