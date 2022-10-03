Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Court extends physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for 4 more days
Court extends physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for 4 more days

Court extends physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for 4 more days

Articles
Advertisement
Court extends physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for 4 more days

Court extended physical remand of Shanawaz Amir for 4 more days

Advertisement
  • District and Session court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of key suspect Shahnawaz Amir in the Sarah Inam murder case by three days
  • The complainants’ lawyer claimed that Sarah was slain in Shahnawaz’s home
  • The court later granted the police request to prolong Shahnawaz’s physical remand
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: District and Session court in Islamabad extended the physical remand of key suspect Shahnawaz Amir in the Sarah Inam murder case by three days on Monday.

Following the expiration of his physical remand, the police summoned suspect Shahnawaz before civil judge Aamir Aziz and asked for a three-day extension for further interrogation.

“Police must recover Sarah Inam’s passport,” the investigative officer told the court. He stated that the passport is “significant evidence” because it shows Sarah’s travel history.

Meanwhile, the complainants’ lawyer claimed that Sarah was slain in Shahnawaz’s home. He stated that if the authorities did not collect Sarah’s passport within 14 days of the murder, the suspect would flee.

The judge then stated that the case should not be wrecked because of deficiencies in the investigations. The court later granted the police request to prolong Shahnawaz’s physical remand.

Advertisement

Moreover, Islamabad Session Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused – Shahnawaz Amir – son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir on September 29.

The investigating officer told the court that the details of the account are to be taken as the accused had been demanding money at different times from Sarah.

The judge inquired from the police how many days of remand has been done to which the Investigating Officer (IO) said that five days of physical remand has been completed.

Also Read

Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir
Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of...

 

Earlier on September 23, senior writer Ayaz Amir’s son Shahnawaz allegedly murdered his wife Sarah at home after a disagreement over a family problem.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Four of a family killed due to asphyxia in Abbottabad
Four of a family killed due to asphyxia in Abbottabad
Imran Khan asks CM KP Mahmood to dissolve Assembly
Imran Khan asks CM KP Mahmood to dissolve Assembly
LHC issues notices to interior ministry, FIA on plea of Moonis’ wife
LHC issues notices to interior ministry, FIA on plea of Moonis’ wife
Governor to decide about Punjab Assembly’s dissolution after legal consultation: sources
Governor to decide about Punjab Assembly’s dissolution after legal consultation: sources
LHC disposes of Punjab CM plea against governor’s order
LHC disposes of Punjab CM plea against governor’s order
Bilawal speaks with Afghan counterpart; condemns foreign ministry
Bilawal speaks with Afghan counterpart; condemns foreign ministry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story