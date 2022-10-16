FIA produced Senator Azam Swati before the session court.

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court Islamabad has extended the physical remand of Senator Azam Swati for another day.

FIA produced Senator Azam Swati before the session court.

A hearing was held in the Islamabad District Sessions Court against Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Swati on the issue of tweets against state institutions.

At the beginning of the hearing, Azam Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan argued that FIA was viewed as the institution has been defamed in the twitter message.

Babar Awan pleaded that Azam Swati should not be sent to police custody.

He said that his client is being brought to court for the third time and it is in the law how the investigation can be started.

Lawyer Babar Awan further told the court that yesterday my client’s house was searched without a warrant. He explained that a magistrate’s warrant is required before such a search which was not shown.

On the other hand, the prosecutor said that Azam Swati is not cooperating with us during the investigation.

Babar Awan replied that Azam Swati’s finger is broken.

A chair was brought for Azam Swati and he was made to stand on the chair his broken toe and injuries on his leg were shown to the court.

The prosecutor said that we have the medical report and do not want to get into a political debate.

In the court, Babar Awan showed photos of officials and household goods at Azam Swati’s house through his mobile phone

The prosecutor said that the pictures being shown are of the time of arrest with the warrant, this is a political discussion.

Advocate Babar Awan said that it should be told who tortured Azam Swati.

The court reserved the decision on whether Azam Swati will be physically remanded or not.

District and Sessions Court Judge Muhammad Shabbir granted physical remand to Senator Azam Swati for another day and ordered the accused to appear in court again tomorrow.