Court grants Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain bail

LAHORE: A sessions court Lahore on Saturday announced the reserved verdict in the case pertaining to arrest of senior news anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain, Bol News reported.

The sessions judged granted him bail and directed him to submit bond worth Rs0.2 million to the court.

On October 28, a judicial magistrate had turned down a request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for physical remand of the ARY News anchorperson and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case of securing a bank loan based on fake documents in 2011.

Earlier, a team of the FIA produced Ghulam Hussain before the magistrate at district courts and sought his physical remand for 14 days. He was arrested the other day from a coffee shop in Gulberg, Lahore.

Advocate Azhar Siddique appeared on behalf of the anchorperson and opposed the request for the remand. He argued that the FIA registered the FIR in 2011 against an alleged offence of 2003.

He questioned the role of the FIA for recovery of a default loan on behalf of banks.

The counsel said there was no allegation of submitting bogus documents against Hussain. He said prime suspects including the bank manager had been acquitted in the case.

Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk asked the FIA prosecutor as to why the prosecution failed to arrest the suspect after declaring him a proclaimed offender in 2013 while he appeared on television every day.

The magistrate rejected the request for the physical remand and sent the suspect on judicial remand.

The FIA alleged in 2003, Ghulam Hussain obtained a Rs57 million loan from a bank by submitting fake documents. The anchor’s two sons were also named in the case. Hussain is considered to be a supporter of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s narrative.