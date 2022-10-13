Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two-day physical custody of PTI’s leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.

The FIA’s official adopted the stance that the PTI’s Senator Swati had deliberately tried to spread hate among youth and the public against the state institution through his statement. Azam Swati had been arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA had produced Azam Swati before the court of senior civil judge and prayed the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of the accused.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request of physical remand and stated that a politically fabricated case had been made against his lawyer. The PTI’s leader was also tortured during the custody, he argued.

The court, however, granted the FIA a two-day physical remand of the accused. The court also ordered the FIA to conduct a medical examination of the accused.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati was arrested from Islamabad over his allegedly controversial tweet.

According to the details, the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Khan Swati, was arrested last night.

Sources said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Swati from his residence in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday around 3 am.

Secretary General PTI Asad Umar condemned the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and demanded for his early release.

Senator Azam Swati while talking to the media outside the court, he was arrested by FIA for a tweet. He explained, “I did not do anything against the law, human rights and constitution.”

It was pertinent to mention here that Azam Swati is the third senior leader of the PTI who has been arrested by the FIA after Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Hamid Zaman.