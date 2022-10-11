Court grants two Punjab ministers bail in PTI funding case

Both the ministers appeared before the court along with their legal counsel and sought a pre-arrest bail in the funding case.

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to provincial ministers Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Murad Raas in a case pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s funding registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the PTI leaders.

Both the ministers appeared before the court along with their legal counsel and sought a pre-arrest bail in the funding case.

The court allowed the bail petitions of the PTI leaders subject to furnishing of surety bonds of Rs50,000 each and restrained the FIA from arresting them till Oct 31.

Earlier, the ministers’ counsel contended that the FIA unlawfully took cognizance of the matter relating to the prohibited funding and fake accounts after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued its decision.

He said the inquiry initiated by the FIA was nothing but a political victimisation. He asked the court to grant the bail to the petitioners and restrain the agency from taking any coercive measure against them.

The FIA had initiated the inquiry into the matter pertaining to the ECP order in the PTI funding case. An investigation team was notified just a few days after a three-member ECP bench in a unanimous verdict ruled that the PTI received prohibited funding in the case pending since 2014.

The FIA says the probe is being conducted under Section 6 of Political Parties Order, 2002. The agency booked several leaders of the PTI across the country.

FIA registered case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in ongoing inquiry into foreign funding matter.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday filed a case against 11 people including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

The foreign funding case was filed by FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. The suspects are alleged of violating the Foreign Exchange Act. They are beneficiaries of a private bank account.

Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Sheikh and Tariq Shafi are among the suspects.

The FIR read that the PTI had an account in the private bank. Manager of the bank has also been included in the case. The FIR mentioned that the bank account was created in the name of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

The FIA alleged that the bank manager allowed illegitimate operation of the bank account, which received $2.1 million from Abraaj Group of Companies.