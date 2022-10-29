DIG CTD said that the murderers of the former Chief Justice have been arrested from Kharan district and he was identified as Shafqat Ullah Yalanzai.

QUETTA: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan has arrested shooters of former chief justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD said that the murderers of the former Chief Justice have been arrested from Kharan district and he was identified as Shafqat Ullah Yalanzai.

He said that the accused had confessed to his crime and had also disclosed the names of his accomplice. The CTD also recovered a motorcycle, hand grenade, and mobile phone from his possession.

He further said that the accused used to receive orders to carry out operations from the neighboring country, however all the detail regarding his network in Kharan have been obtained from the accused.

It should be noted that the former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was killed as a result of firing in the Kharan area of ​​Balochistan almost two weeks ago.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rakhshan, the shooting incident took place in Ghazgi area of ​​Kharan.

DIG Rukhshan said that Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was injured during Isha prayer, he was being moved to Quetta after medical aid, but he could not survive.

It should be noted that Noor Meskanzai was the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from December 2014 to August 2018 and he was also the former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court.