CTD confirms presence of ISIS-K in Karachi

Two terrorists were killed in Karachi.

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police has confirmed that the terror group ISIS is once again active in Pakistan.

CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that the terrorists killed last night in Karachi belonged to ISIS-Khorasan, a splinter group of the global terror group.

He said the killed terrorists Aimal Khan and Abdullah alias Mamoon were involved in acts of terrorism in Balochistan. He said the suspects were earlier associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and had now  joined ISIS-K.

Two terrorists were killed while four officials were injured in an operation conducted by CTD in Karachi. The CTD team conducted an intelligence-based raid in Jangal Goth area near the Super Highway, during which the alleged suspects started firing.

Two alleged terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between CTD and the terrorists. The CTD spokesman has said that the terrorists belong to the banned organization.

The CTD spokesman said four police officials named Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan and constables Abid, Ashar Khan, and Maula Bakhsh were injured during the exchange of fire.

The wounded were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. CTD said that police seized weapons and explosives from the terrorists while further investigations were underway.

 

