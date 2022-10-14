Customs inaugurates its online complaint management system

President FPCCI welcomed the inauguration of Pakistan Customs online complaint management system & digital dashboard.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Federation House, Karachi.

DG Customs Wajid Ali highlighted the main objectives of the online complaint management system and digital dashboard as minimizing the dispute resolution time

KARACHI: President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has welcomed the inauguration of Pakistan Customs online complaint management system & digital dashboard.

It was long-awaited for resolution of a myriad of complaints & issues pertaining to customs; as WeBOC had many shortcomings and a user-friendly system was highly-desired, he added.

It is pertinent to note that the inauguration ceremony took place at the Federation House, Karachi; which is the apex trade body of the country, having approximately 250 chambers, trade bodies and associations under its umbrella.

Director General of Customs Wajid Ali, highlighted the main objectives of the online complaint management system and digital dashboard as minimizing the dispute resolution time; minimizing physical visits to customs; better oversight by the senior management of customs over each collectorate and improving Pakistan’s ranking in ease of doing business index as a result.

Pakistan Customs has developed the system in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan office; and, UNDP has emphasized that women entrepreneurs and young businessmen should also be encouraged to utilize the system to create a business-friendly environment in the country; promote equality and generate employment.

SVP FPCCI, Suleman Chawla said that the apex body wants to create awareness and educate the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan on the system; as its success depends on how well and how quickly the system is adopted for lodging complaints vis-à-vis customs-related matters.

VP FPCCI, Shabbir Mansha said that customs has rightfully chosen the platform of FPCCI; as it is uniquely positioned to popularize and create awareness on the system across all business sectors and all segments of the business community.

VP FPCCI, Engr. M. A. Jabbar pointed out that while the business community appreciates digitalization, the customs department should also work towards eliminating mismanagement & malpractices to reduce the incidence of complaints to start with.