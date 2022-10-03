Dar instructs to ensure cash assistance for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday chaired a meeting to review cash assistance payments to flood victims.

The minister directed to ensure the availability of cash at all the distribution points to ensure timely payment of relief cash to flood affectees by strengthening the cash distribution system.

He stressed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to redress the grievances of the flood-affected people and take every possible step for the smooth and actual distribution of cash relief to them.

Dar expressed concern on the malpractices in payments to the flood victims and emphasized that the government stands with the people in this hour of need and will utilize all available resources for the rescue and assistance.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) briefed the meeting that almost ninety per cent (90%) of beneficiaries have been paid cash assistance.

The remaining beneficiaries will receive the payment within next five days adding that there were a few complaints regarding malpractices in payment at ATMs and POS.

Governor SBP and President HBL also updated the meeting on the situation and informed that a big volume of the relief cash has been distributed to the flood affectees and apprised on taking steps to address the complaints.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Governor SBP, President HBL, Secretary Finance, Secretary BISP and senior officers.

BISP is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs 25,000 each among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

So far a total of Rs. 61,378,800,000 has been disbursed among 2,455,152 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

In Balochistan 182,335 flood affected families have received Rs. 4,558,375,000. 1,698,411 affected families of Sindh have received Rs.42,460,275,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 274,891 families have received Rs. 6,872,275,000 whereas 299,109 families of Punjab have received Rs.7,477,725,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 406 flood affected families have also received Rs. 10,150,000.

As of Monday Oct 3, a total of 50,056 flood-affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood-hit areas. A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

