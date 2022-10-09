Dengue claims another woman life in Karachi  

A total 43 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of which 39 were reported in Karachi.

KARACHI: Yet another woman lost her life to the fell prey to the dengue viral fever in the East district of Karachi, while another 229 tested positive for the vector-borne disease during the past 24 hours.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of woman in District East due to dengue fever and death was reported in a private hospital situated in North Nazimabad.

A total of 43 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 39 were reported in Karachi. Out of the total deaths, 18 were registered in Karachi Central, 11 in Karachi East, three each in Karachi South and Korangi, two each in Karachi West and Malir while one each in Hyderabad, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 312 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 249 were detected in the Karachi division alone.

This year, a total 12,596 dengue cases emerged throughout the province out of which 10,426 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to October 07, 2022.

A total 2,442 dengue cases surfaced all over Sindh in October out of them 1,946 were detected in Karachi.

In 2022, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,439 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 2,406, Karachi South 1,517, Korangi 1,650, Malir 709, and Hyderabad 1,105.

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

