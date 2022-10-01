Dengue claims one more life in Karachi, death toll jumps to 38

Sindh government has failed to curb the dengue outbreak as another patient lost his life

KARACHI: The Sindh government has failed to curb the dengue outbreak as another patient lost his life after suffering from the dengue virus in a private sector hospital in Karachi.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a male resident of Korangi and death was reported in a private hospital in Karachi city.

A total of 38 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of them 17 were reported in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two each in Malir, Karachi West and Korangi while one each in Hyderabad and Umerkot.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Sindh province and other parts of the country.

At least 330 more dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 275 were reported in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has registered 9,826 dengue cases throughout the province out of which 8,260 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 29, 2022.

A total of 7,257 dengue fever cases were reported till September 29 of which 6,053 were recorded in the Karachi division.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 2,879 so far followed by Karachi Central 1,880, Karachi South 1,253, Korangi 1,235, Malir 477, and Hyderabad 727.

Notably, dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.