Dengue takes another life in Hyderabad

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed another life in Hyderabad, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 46 in the Sindh province this year so far.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a male in Hyderabad owing to dengue fever and death was reported in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Hyderabad.

In 2022, a total of 46 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 41 were reported in Karachi.

Out of the total deaths, 19 were registered in Karachi Central, 11 in Karachi East, four in Karachi South, three in Korangi, two each in Karachi West and Malir, two in Hyderabad, and one each in Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 315 more tested positive for dengue virus throughout the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 242 were reported in the Karachi division alone.

This year, a total of 13,990 dengue cases throughout the province out of which 11,427 were detected in Karachi from January 01 to October 11, 2022.

In October, a total of 3,836 dengue cases emerged all over Sindh so far out of which 2,947 were reported in Karachi.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,734 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,641, Karachi South 1,647, Korangi 1,847, Malir 780, and Hyderabad 1,347.

The symptoms of viral fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.