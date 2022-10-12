Dengue viral fever claims 41st life in Karachi this year

This year, a total 45 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 41 were reported in Karachi.

376 more tested positive for dengue virus across province in the last 24 hours out of them 277 were detected in the Karachi.

Dengue viral fever claimed two more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Dengue fever caused 41st death this year as a man died of the fever in a private hospital in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a male in District Central due to dengue fever and death was reported in a private hospital in the city.

This year, a total of 45 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 41 were reported in Karachi.

Out of the total deaths, 19 were registered in Karachi Central, 11 in Karachi East, four in Karachi South, three in Korangi, two each in Karachi West and Malir, and one each in Hyderabad, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

On the other hand, 376 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 277 were detected in the Karachi division alone.

According to the VBD, a total of 13,675 dengue cases throughout the province out of which 11,185 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to October 10, 2022.

A total of 3,521 dengue cases emerged all over Sindh so far out of them 2,705 were reported in Karachi.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,651 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,588, Karachi South 1,616, Korangi 1,810, Malir 768, and Hyderabad 1,298.

Dengue viral claims two more lives in KP

Two more people have died due to dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the number of deaths has increased to 12.

The health department further said that 180 new cases of dengue have been reported in Peshawar, 89 new cases in Mardan, and 20 cases in Swabi.

Similarly, Baluchistan Health Department has registered more than 4,000 this year so far, while 53 new cases were reported in 24 hours.

The Health Department of Balochistan confirmed 37 new cases in Lasbela, 22 in Quetta, 14 in Kech, and two in Gwadar.