Dengue viral fever claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed another life in District Korangi, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 55 in the Sindh province.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death in Korangi which was reported at Indus Hospital, Karachi.

A total of 55 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh this year to date out of them 48 were reported in Karachi.

Out of a total of 55 deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 13 in Karachi East, Five in Korangi, four each in Karachi South, three in Karachi West and Umerkot, two each in Malir and Hyderabad, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 184 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 122 were reported in the Karachi division.

In October, a total of 8,223 cases surfaced all over Sindh out of them 5,738 have been reported in Karachi.

According to the health department, 18,377 dengue cases surfaced throughout the province out of which 14,218 emerged in Karachi from January 01 to October 27, 2022.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,405 followed by Karachi Central 3,272, Korangi 2,541, Karachi South 1,925, Malir 1,041, and Hyderabad 2,408.

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.