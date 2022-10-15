Dengue viral fever takes one more life

A total of 50 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of which 45 were reported in Karachi.

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 45 in the city.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the death of a male in Karachi East and death was confirmed in a private sector hospital in the city. A total of 50 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of which 45 were reported in Karachi.

Out of 50 deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 12 in Karachi East, four in Karachi South, three each in Korangi and Karachi West, two each in Malir and Hyderabad, and one each in Kemari, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 376 more tested positive for dengue virus throughout the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 242 were reported in the Karachi division.

A total of 4,593 dengue cases surfaced all over Sindh in October so far out of them 3,461 have been detected in Karachi.

According to the health department, a total of 14,747 dengue cases emerged throughout the province out of which 11,941 were reported in Karachi from January 01 to October 13, 2022.

In 2022, the majority of cases were detected in Karachi East 3,841 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,729, Korangi 2,007, Karachi South 1,712, Malir 835, and Hyderabad 1,513.

The symptoms of viral fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.