DIG Operations orders security clearance PTI long-march route

The DIG Operations Lahore has issued a letter to DC Lahore for security clearance of the PTI long-march route competently.

“There are reports regarding Imran Khan and other political leaders, therefore security clearance should be done on the PTI long-march route.”

Lahore Police is also put on high alert and the security of the city has also been beefed up to counter any untoward situation.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Lahore directed for security clearance of the city before the start of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) long march.

The DIG Operations Lahore has issued a letter to Deputy Commissioner(DC) Lahore for security clearance of the PTI long-march route competently. The SP Cantt Operations will clear the Long March route completely.

According to the letter, there are reports regarding Imran Khan and other political leaders therefore security clearance should be done on the PTI long-march route.

While Civil Defence, PHA, LESCO, and other departments should be bound to deal with untoward incidents. The Deputy Commissioner Lahore was also requested to complete all the civil works on the route of long-march.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Lahore Police is also put on high alert, and the security of the city has also been beefed up to counter any untoward situation.

Capital City Police Officer (CCP) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said protecting citizens and maintaining security is the top priority of the police. He said Lahore Police would ensure the protection of the life and property of the citizens while all activities should be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras.

CCPO instructed the officers to complete the checking of suspicious persons and vehicles at the entrances and exits points of the city. Police officers and officials should keep a close eye on anti-national elements.

He said no one will be allowed to take the law into his hands and to affect the law and order situation of the city.

He directed the supervisory officers to review and brief security arrangements as well as deployment personnel.

The Dolphin Squad, PERU force, and Elite Force teams patrol along highways and sensitive places while CTO Lahore instructed to ensure traffic arrangements for the convenience of citizens.

Advertisement

Also Read CM Punjab responsible for peace in province during long march: Chaudhry Shujaat Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the law and order situation must be...

The snipers posted at high places keep a close watch on the activities in the vicinity.