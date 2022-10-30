Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon appreciated the organization of the seminar and workshop based on contemporary requirements.

KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-Jinnah Sindh Medical University organized a session on Digital Dentistry focusing on the multidisciplinary surgical advances and latest treatments.

The guest speakers for the session were Principal CIMS Multan Dr Dill Rasheed and Software Expert Zulfiqar Ahmed.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon appreciated the organization of the seminar and workshop based on contemporary requirements. In this regard, he said that the students should play their role in serving humanity by using the innovative learnings and information provided to them in this workshop and apply in their clinical procedures.

Principal SIOHs-JSMU Professor Zubair Abbasi thanked the guest speakers and students for their participation and shared interest and said that we have to keep up with the latest technology as far as dentistry is concerned.

The session was organized by Dean SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Yawar Ali Abidi, Dr Maham Muneeb Lone, and the team of Department of Operative Dentistry. Professor Dr Yawar Ali Abidi thanked the guest speakers for their presence and provided an opportunity for the SIOHS students to learn about Digital Dentistry. He said that belonging to the developing world, we still have a long way to go in our learning of Digital Dentistry. ‘We should reflect and modify our learning fast keeping the international advancements into consideration, he added.

The session was followed by a workshop for the SIOHS graduates and postgraduate students.

On October 11, President Dr Arif Alvi had said the best way to address health challenges in Pakistan including dental ailments was to promote the importance of prevention over curative approach of medical treatment.

Addressing here at the convocation ceremony of Foundation University College of Dentistry, he had said adoption of preventive practices against diseases would significantly help reduce the number of patients.

President Alvi had said dental diseases in the country could be largely overcome by educating people about oral hygiene through regular brushing. He had mentioned that proper oral healthcare also contributed to body’s natural defence mechanism, thus cutting down chances of several other diseases.

He had stressed the importance of especially educating children about dental healthcare at school to help them prioritize their own health.

In this regard, he had said, the community involvement was important to spread the message and urged the doctors to demonstrate good communication and empathy while treating their patients.