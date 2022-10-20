Disputes intensify in MQM-P over appointment of Governor Sindh

PM asks Punjab, KP to rise above politics amid floods
KARACHI: Following the appointment of Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh, differences have been intensified in Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Senior Deputy Convenor Amir Khan has reportedly left the party.
Sources in the know informed BOL News that Amir Khan has also left the MQM organizational WhatsApp groups and the Central Organizing Committee is now reporting to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after the development.
Amir Khan said that the senior deputy convener wasn’t taken into confidence regarding the appointment of Tessori for the slot adding that his stance wasn’t taken in the approval for the name of governor Sindh.
He objected to the appointment and a discussion also took place between Khan and Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan regarding this.
It is also being reported that Amir Khan has split up from the party since Kamran Tessori took the slot.
