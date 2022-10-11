Advertisement
Edition: English
Disqualification refence against Asif Zardari filed in NA

Articles
  • A disqualification reference was made against Asif Ali Zardari by PTI leaders
  • Reference was filed by the senior leaders of PTI, Zulfi Bukhari, and Iftikhar Durrani
  • Rules were amended just for the sake of providing new and luxurious cars to Asif Ali Zardari, Zulfi
  • Yusuf Raza Gilani tried to favor Asif Ali Zardari and accepted the summary, he said
ISLAMABAD: A disqualification reference was made against co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders in the National Assembly, BOL News reported on Thursday. 

According to the details, the reference was filed by the senior leaders of PTI, Zulfi Bukhari, and Iftikhar Durrani, against Asif Ali Zardari.

As per the details, Zulfi Bukhari told the media outside Parliament House that rules were amended just for the sake of providing new and luxurious cars to Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that it is not known whether the money for the vehicles was given or not, and the trail of the money is also not known.

After filing the reference, the PTI leaders termed the reference against Zardari vital.

Zulfi Bukhari said that under the Tosha Khana Act, we could not buy expensive vehicles when Asif Zardari was the President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

“Asif Zardari liked the cars that were given as gifts. It is the reason why he took the cars after amending the law. While according to the law, he cannot buy the cars given as gifts,” Zulfi Bukhari added.

He mentioned that they raised fingers over Imran Khan for the Tosha Khana. While Imran Khan brought the gifts according to the laws and regulations, he even paid more than the actual price of the important items.

 

Zulfi Bukhari also claimed that former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani tried to favor Asif Ali Zardari and accepted the summary.

