  Dost Mazari appoints Rana Sanaullah's lawyer for case against him
Dost Mazari appoints Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer for case against him

  • Dost Muhammad Mazari has appointed the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer to pursue the case
  • Syed Farhad Ali Shah Advocate will appear in the court tomorrow to follow the former Deputy Speaker’s case
  • Judicial magistrate Lahore has remanded former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari into ACE custody for 2 days
LAHORE: Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari has appointed the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer to pursue the case against him.

According to the details, Dost Mohammad Mazari has appointed Farhad Ali Shah as his lawyer. Syed Farhad Ali Shah Advocate will appear in the court tomorrow to follow the former Deputy Speaker’s case.

Pertinently, Farhad Ali Shah has been following the case of other PML-N leaders as well.

Notably, Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari from a private hospital on October 29.

Anti-corruption officials said Dost Muhammad Mazari has been arrested in a case related to land grabbing in district Rojhan. Mazari was arrested after he failed to appear despite being summoned twice by the authority.

Judicial magistrate Lahore has remanded former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari into ACE custody for 2 days.

