ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hearing about contempt case against Imran Khan and others has been adjourned again till October 26.

According to the details, a four-member commission headed by member Sindh Nisar Durrani heard the contempt of election commission case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

During the hearing, lawyer Naveed Anjum appeared on behalf of Tehreek-e-Insaf, upon which member Justice Ikramullah Khan said that today we summoned the accused in a personal capacity.

On this occasion, Member Sindh Nisar Durrani remarked why should not ECP issue arrest warrants of Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, while Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi said that the Sindh High Court has stopped only making a final decision regarding Asad Umar.

Member Ikramullah Khan said that it is not our responsibility who is busy where, while Member Balochistan Shah Mohammad Jatoi issued remarks and said that respect for the law is the duty of everyone He said the commission will issue appropriate order in this regard.

Member Ikramullah Khan said that with the support of this ECP, PTI reach the Prime Minister’s House but do not appear there.

Member Balochistan said that no one can take away the powers of the Election Commission which are listed in the Constitution, while Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also said that those who sit on big positions consider the Commission as a small court.

Later, the Election Commission adjourned the hearing of the case till October 26.

It should be noted that at the last hearing, Member Shah Mohammad Jatoi ordered Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry to appear in person today and said that the commission will issue show cause notices for October 11.