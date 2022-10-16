The ECP said they had received information through electronic and social media that some police officials belonging to special branch of police were found inside polling stations

KARACHI: The provincial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the inspector general of Sindh Police requesting him to take action against the police officials who allegedly violated the code of conducts during by-polls in Karachi.

The ECP said they had received information through electronic and social media that some police officials belonging to special branch of police were found inside polling stations of NA-237 and NA-239, specially in Malir-II constituency’s polling station No. 63.

Presence of any irrelevant person inside the polling station was not allowed and it was a violation of law and code of conduct, the ECP maintained. Therefore, the ECP said, the IG police was requested to take necessary action against such people.

It also asked to increase the security arrangements in both the constituencies to maintain law and order situation.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Jamil Ahmed Khan on Sunday alleged that he had found few suspicious persons sitting with presiding officers at different polling stations in NA-237 constituency, Malir.

Talking to Bol News website, Jamil Khan said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had started using state machinery for rigging in the by-elections underway in Karachi.

He said when he reached at the polling station, two plain-clothed police officials attempted to stop him. He said he was a covering candidate of Imran Khan from the constituency. He said he was contesting election on the seat as an independent candidate.

“When I entered the room, the presiding officer took me to another side,” he said adding that people had complained that two suspicious people were sitting in his room.

Jamil said when he inquired that who they were, so they said they were on-duty officials of special branch. “The presiding officer had no answer, when I said that no police official could enter the polling station,” he said.

He said when he sought police ID cards from the suspicious people, they left the station.