ECP completes by-election preprations

ISLAMABAD: For the by-elections, preparations have been completed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the national and provincial constituencies, BOL News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, preparations for the elections to be held on October 16, 2022, in three constituencies of the Punjab Provincial Assembly and 8 constituencies of the National Assembly have been completed.

All the polling materials, ballot papers, polling bags, and polling staff are being delivered to their respective polling stations today with full security while the distribution of polling materials has started in 11 constituencies from 8 am, ECP official said.

As per the details, all security measurements have been completed while a central control room has been set up in the Election Commission office of Islamabad.

On the instructions of the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the concerned officers in Karachi, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad are monitoring the process of delivery of polling materials from the control room.

ECP instructed that all Presiding Officers (POs) will arrive on Saturday evening and set up polling stations and polling booths.

It should be noted that on Sunday, October 16, 2022, polling will be held in eight National Assembly constituencies (Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Karachi, Multan) and 3 Provincial Assembly constituencies (Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal).

In addition, the Election Commission has established separate control rooms at the central and provincial levels to handle any kind of complaint on the day of the election, which will continue to work uninterruptedly from 7:00 am on the polling day until the preliminary results are declared.