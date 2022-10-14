ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday held an emergency meeting over terror threats during elections and decided the by-elections will be held as per the schedule, BOL News reported.

According to the details, during the ECP meeting, a special report sent by the Intelligence Agencies was considered. The report by the intelligence agencies mentioned that there is a threat of terrorism during the by-election polling stations. The agencies termed the upcoming elections in the country as a major risk.

Moreover, the report mentioned providing strict security during polling hours because of the terrorism threat.

In the report, conducting the elections by deploying only police personnel alone was declared insufficient.

Political personalities may be targeted in the coming days in Punjab whereas at present the political tension is also on the rise and the activists of the different parties are more emotional.

The letter says that it is not possible for the police alone to maintain the law and situation during the elections, adding that the police are also demonstrating partiality in different provinces. Currently, army and paramilitary forces are busy with flood relief operations.

By-elections are scheduled on October 16 in 9 constituencies of the National Assembly and 3 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly