Edition: English
  ECP issues notice to Rana Sanaullah for violating code of conduct in by-election 
Articles
ECP issues notice to Rana Sanaullah for violating code of conduct in by-election 
FAISALABAD:  The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for violating the election code of conduct.

District Monitoring Officer Faisalabad Syed Basit Ali issued a notice to Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah for violating the code of conduct in the by-polls.

The notice has been issued on the participation of PML-N candidate NA-108 Abid Sher Ali’s election campaign.

According to the notification, Rana Sanaullah Khan has been ordered to submit his answer at the District Returning Officer’s office, in Faisalabad.

The District Returning Officer said that public officeholders are prohibited from participating in the election campaign.

The notification stated that the Election Commission has issued an order to the Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer Faisalabad to evict all public office holders from the limits of NA-108.

It should be noted that the Election Commission has also issued the same order in PP 139 about Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has violated the election code of conduct and attended the corner meeting in Samanabad.

Minister Rana Sanaullah, despite being a minister, took part in the election campaign and instructed the workers to vote to lion.

 

It should be noted that Afzal Dogar had called a meeting for the be-election campaign of Abid Sher Ali, while the corner meeting was held despite the end of the election campaign.

