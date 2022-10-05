Advertisement
  ECP orders Excise Taxation Dept Punjab to cancel transfers of officers
ECP orders Excise Taxation Dept Punjab to cancel transfers of officers

  • Bol News has obtained a copy of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s letter.
  • A few days ago, DG  Excise Taxation Punjab Asif Tufail had issued a notification for the transfer of officers despite ban.
  • The ECP  banned the transfer of officers after the by-election schedule and the DG had canceled the transfer of officers on the notice of the Election Commission.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to cancel the transfer of officers in the Excise Taxation Department of Punjab that took place a day ago.

According to the details, Bol News has obtained a copy of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s letter.

Director General Excise has issued the notification of transfer of inspectors of Multan and Faisalabad while the date of the by-election in Multan and Faisalabad has already been announced.

According to the certification, Inspector Manzoor Hussain has been transferred from Lahore Region B to Multan, while Inspector Tanveer Abbas Kathia has been transferred from Lahore Region B to Faisalabad, similarly, Inspector Iftikhar Bhatti has been transferred from Rawalpindi to Multan.

The Election Commission has taken notice of the changes and ordered to cancel the transfer of officers.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the polling in Faisalabad and Multan national constituencies and Sheikhupura provincial constituencies is going to be held on October 16.

On the other hand, Director General Excise Taxation Punjab has made it routine to refuse the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Earlier, Director General Excise Taxation Punjab Asif Tufail had issued a notification for the transfer of officers despite ban.

On this occasion, the Election Commission of Pakistan not only expressed its displeasure but also issued orders to cancel all transfers, upon which the Director General Excise issued a notification regarding the cancellation of transfers of officers.

 

It should be noted that on September 14, the Election Commission banned all types of exchanges in the by-election cities.

