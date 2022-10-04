ECP rejects Sindh govt’s request to delay LG polls

ECP has rejected Sindh government’s requests to postpone LG elections

It said ensuring law and order was responsibility of provincial government

Sindh government had urged to delay polls for three months

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected a request by the Government of Sindh to once again delay the second phase of the Local Government election in the province.

The election commission spokesperson issued a statement saying it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide security and ensure law and order during elections.

The spokesperson said the ECP sought Rs600 million from the federal government to conduct the by-polls which have not been received. “We have grave concerns over the payment or else the smooth conduct of bypolls cannot be ensured,” the spokesperson said.

The statement said that only 25 percent of the required funds have been received for the LG elections. It further said the lack of funds is creating trouble in conducting the polls.

A day earlier, the Sindh government requested the ECP to once again postpone the second phase of LG elections in the province due to a shortage of personnel to maintain the law and order situation during polling.

In the letter to the ECP, the Sindh government highlighted the shortage of police forces due to rescue and relief work in the flood-hit districts of the province. It mentioned that the police force was not available for security as they are busy in relief and rehabilitation activities.

“The enormous shortfall of manpower required for Local Govt elections phase 2 cannot be met without deployment of police force from interior Sindh which is unavailable for three months due to flood relief activities,” Sindh govt told the electoral watchdog.

It urged the ECP to coordinate with relevant authorities and postpone polls for three months.

Sindh police has also sought a delay in of the second phase of the local bodies elections in the province including Karachi and Hyderabad. A report has been submit to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah citing the shortage of police personnel.

The report said Karachi police currently have 23,000 policemen and requires 39,000 cops for the peaceful conduct of LG elections. It added that Karachi lacks 16,000 policemen and several are discharging their duties in the flood-hit areas.

The second phase of the local body elections in Sindh was originally scheduled to take place in July, but were postponed due to unprecedented rains and flood situation. The polls are now scheduled to be held in Karachi Division on October 23.

