ECP reserves decision on Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case

The Faryal Talpur disqualification case was heard by the ECP.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that petition is very clear, Faryal Talpur did not declare the assets properly and the facts were hidden.

Faryal Talpur’s counsel appeared before the commission and said that it is not a case of non-declaration as all the assets have been declared.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved the decision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case.

The Faryal Talpur disqualification case was heard by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The lawyers of the parties appeared before the commission.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that petition is very clear, Faryal Talpur did not declare the assets properly and the facts were hidden.

He said that she admitted that assets were declared only in FBR.

Advertisement

Faryal Talpur’s counsel appeared before the commission and said that it is not a case of non-declaration as all the assets have been declared, after which her case ends here.

He said that the properties have been declared on time, on which the members of the commission said that you should show it from the record, then the case will be over.

Faryal Talpur’s lawyer said, “If the speaker makes a mistake, I am not responsible for it, I say the speaker should have done it and I don’t know the letter you are referring to.”

On this occasion, the members of the commission said that the speaker said that it is not my authority, it is the work of the election commission. Faryal Talpur’s lawyer said that the speaker has not sent this question to the election commission to decide.

The members of the commission asked whether this is the same property that you have declared. Faryal Talpur’s lawyer said to give him time so that he can bring the certificate.

Advertisement

Also Read ECP adjourns contempt case hearing till Nov 10 The hearing of the contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and...

Later, Election Commission reserved the decision of the Faryal Talpur disqualification case.