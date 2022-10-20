Advertisement
Edition: English
ECP reserves decision on Imran’s election code of conduct violation case

Articles
  • A hearing was held in the Election Commission on Thursday on the issue of violation of the election code of conduct in by-election in Charsadda by Imran Khan.
  •  Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar appeared at the Election Commission and read out the DMO report.
  • He said that an advisory was issued to Chief Minister KP and ministers not to attend the meeting, while no such advisory was issued to Imran Khan.
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved the decision on Imran Khan’s election code of conduct violation case.

A hearing was held in the Election Commission on Thursday on the issue of violation of the election code of conduct in the by-election in Charsadda by Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar appeared at the Election Commission and read out the DMO report.

He said that an advisory was issued to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and ministers not to attend the meeting, while no such advisory was issued to Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan is accused of using government resources when he did not use any government resources.

Barrister Gohar said that Chief Minister KP and Ministers have visited the flood-affected areas.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner said that where is it written in the constitution that a person is a member of the National Assembly, and then how a member of the National Assembly can contest the election? He said your client said that there have been 150 resignations where are the resignations?

He said brought 150 resignations here and ECP is accepting them now. Barrister Gohar said  Secretary National Assembly has not sent rest of resignation to ECP yet.

On this occasion, the Special Secretary Election Commission said that the candidate has the right to hold a meeting, but no advisory was issued regarding the code of conduct.

 

Later, the Election Commission reserved the decision in Imran Khan’s election code of conduct violation case.

