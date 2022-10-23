ECP seeks FIA help against fake social media accounts

ECP directed strict action against fake social media accounts attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the issue of fake social media accounts in the name of the Chief Election Commissioner.

all social media accounts attributed to the Chief Election Commissioner are fake.

The letter further wrote that action should be taken against fake social media accounts.

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the Election Commission clarified that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja does not have any social media account.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Election Commission, it was said not to believe the fake social media account as the Chief Election Commissioner does not have an account on social media.

It should be remembered that fake accounts of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja started being used on social media.

After the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, several fake accounts against the Chief Election Commissioner surfaced on social media.