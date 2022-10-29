Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • ECP seeks report from CS Sindh for holding LG elections in Karachi
ECP seeks report from CS Sindh for holding LG elections in Karachi

Articles
KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a comprehensive report from the Sindh government regarding holding local government elections in Karachi.

The Election Commission has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary Sindh and instructed him to submit a report to ECP by November 01.

The ECP has instructed for a comprehensive report to be submitted within the time.

After Election Commission’s letter, Chief Secretary Sindh sought a report from the Home Department Sindh.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has to provide a detailed report about the possibilities of holding local body elections in the Karachi Division. The home department further instructed to submit the report by October 31.

The Sindh Home Department has sought a report from the IG Sindh in this regard.

 

Earlier, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government elections in Karachi for the third time which was scheduled for October 23.

The ECP postponed the local body election in Karachi after the refusal from the Ministry of Interior to provide police and other forces for polling stations to hold the election in a peaceful atmosphere due to flood and other reasons.

The Sindh government had informed the electoral body that there is a shortage of 16,785 personnel and recommended that the federal government be requested to fulfill the requirement from the army and Rangers.

 

It also requested the postponement of the polls for another three months.

