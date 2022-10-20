ECP to announce verdict in Tosha Khana reference tomorrow

The ECP has issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others involved in the case.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict in Tosha Khana reference on Friday, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The ECP has issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others involved in the case. The ECP would announce its verdict at 2:00pm tomorrow.

On September 19, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had reserved its verdict on Imran Khan’s disqualification for failing to declare the Tosha Khana gifts. The ECP had held a hearing on Imran Khan’s disqualification for failing to disclose Tosha Khana’s gifts.

According to PML-N lawyer Khalid Ishaq, Imran Khan had agreed to receive the presents in his response. He had also admitted that the gifts were not declared in the statements. It was also said in the response that no one reported the daily essentials.

Khalid Ishaq had stated that the price of a hidden cuff link was Rs 57 lakh. In response, Imran Khan had stated that some presents were sold during the fiscal year itself, implying the necessity to reveal the assets sold. No, the Election Commission had the authority to disqualify candidates for failing to disclose their assets, he had said.

According to Nisar Durrani, there was no disqualification if the assets were not revealed by accident.

During the arguments, PML-N counsel Khalid Ishaq referred to the Panama case, saying that in the Panama revision case it was challenged that Article 62 1F could not be applied without a trial, to which the court replied that Nawaz Sharif declined to fix the pay. If he had not done so, the court stated that if the facts are not challenged, there is no need for a trial, and Imran Khan was found guilty of lying on the affidavit.

The PML counsel, N’s Khalid Ishaq, responded by stating that Imran Khan admitted to receiving and selling the presents, as well as the date and amount for which they were sold.

Imran Khan’s counsel stated that the Speaker is not qualified to submit a reference to Article 62 One F, that a court declaration is required for Article 62 One F, that the Speaker did not have any court declaration while making the decision, and that this is a political case. During which opposition parties hold press conferences.

The Election Commission, according to Imran Khan’s counsel, has no authority to assess the honesty of the members; the Supreme Court has decided that the Election Commission is not a court; and if a member is convicted under Article 63(1), the Speaker would issue a reference for disqualification. Yes, there is no court judgment or conviction against Imran Khan.