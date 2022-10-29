Emergency response centre at KIHD dysfunctional within months

It was the first Emergency Response Centre in Karachi.

KARACHI: The Emergency Response Centre 1122 at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) has stopped functioning just months after being inaugurated.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the hospital’s multi-million emergency response centre on August 29 equipped with modern facilities.

However, it has been revealed that the centre has been inactive since mid-September, causing inconvenience to patients suffering from heart diseases at the hospital.

The centre had modern facilities including an ambulance, 14 beds, oxygen, and other facilities. It also included 12 ventilators, 12 oxygen cylinders, 14 flow meters, and 28 monitors.

The cost of the emergency response centre, including medical equipment, is estimated at Rs10 crores. The medical equipment was given under the Sindh Resilience Project for the establishment of the Emergency Response Centre.

The angioplasty machine in the cath lab of the hospital has also been closed for a long time, it has been revealed,

A MoU was also signed between Rescue 1122 and KMC under which a unit was established in the KIHD for the provision of ambulance services.

Executive Director of the hospital Dr Rifat Sultana refrained from giving a statement. The patients have appealed the provincial government and Karachi Administrator to take notice.

During the inauguration, the administrator said efforts are being made to establish emergency centres in hospitals across the city. He said staff will be trained to deal with emergency situations in monsoons.

The administrator had said the wireless network of the Emergency Response Center will be improved by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Furthermore, the centre was being connected to the medical fire and police emergency so that citizens can contact for help in case of an emergency.