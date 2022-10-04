EU increases financial assistance for flood victims by €30mn

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has announced to substantially scale up its financial assistance by 30 million Euros for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič announced €30 million (approx Rs6.7 billion) humanitarian aid for Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A statement by the European Union mission said the new funding aims to address the most urgent needs such as providing basic shelters, clean drinking water and sanitation, food and nutrition, and medical services.

It said the funds by the European Union would ensure that women, children, and other vulnerable people are protected from further harm and children have access to education again as quickly as possible.

Cash assistance would enable people to cover their basic needs and rebuild their homes and livelihoods. Given the scale of the crisis, the psychological impact on flood victims would also be taken into account, it added.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, Commissioner Lenarčič traveled to Khipro in Sindh to understand the scale of the disaster, speak to affected communities, and review the European assistance already provided on the ground.

He visited a water purification plant run by a Danish civil protection team and a humanitarian project implemented by an EU-funded international non-governmental organization.

I am visiting #Pakistan to express the #EU‘s profound solidarity with millions of people who are suffering devastating impacts of an unprecedented flooding emergency. I have informed the 🇵🇰PM @CMShehbaz about further €30 million in 🇪🇺 humanitarian aid for most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/n35L8Fk16x — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) October 4, 2022

Speaking during a visit to flood-hit areas, he said. “People in Pakistan are suffering the devastating consequences of an unprecedented flooding emergency. Our thoughts are with those who lost family members, friends, and their homes. What is more, many livelihoods have been lost,” he said.

He said with the new funding, the EU reaffirms its continued support to Pakistan and stands by the most vulnerable to help them fulfill basic needs. He added that mainstreaming disaster preparedness and prevention in EU-funded projects will remain the top priority with the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The EU will stand by most vulnerable people affected by the historic #PakistanFloods. Advertisement However, yet again nature reminded us of the impact of 🌍 warming. Mainstreaming #DisasterPreparedness, #Prevention and #PeopleDevelopment must be at the heart of the reconstruction ahead. pic.twitter.com/YivcH8zjWZ — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) October 4, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the European Union and its member states have already committed €93 million to date. The additional funds announced today reach a total of 123 million Euros. In addition, European civil protection agencies have provided donated tents, blankets, medical equipment, experts, and technicians.

The European Commission’s Copernicus satellite service collects real-time data and provides high-resolution maps to support the assessment of the situation in the most affected areas.

The statement concluded that the EU’s Global Flood Monitoring (GFM) system can help teams working on the ground and the national and provincial authorities to monitor the situation and direct resources accordingly.

