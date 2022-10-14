Ex-BHC chief justice assassinated in Quetta

Advertisement
QUETTA: Former chief justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai has been assassinated in an attack in Quetta, Bol News reported.

Police sources said Noor Meskanzai was critically wounded in the attack, therefore, he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The deputy inspector general of police said the former BHC chief justice succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

The DIG of Rakhshan Division said another person Haji Mumtaz also got badly injured in the ambush.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai has served as the chief justice of the Shariat Court as well. He became BHC top judge in 2014.

Advisors to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia ullah Langau has sought a report of the incident from the deputy commissioner and directed the authorities to form a special team to arrest the culprits.

“The suspects should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to the justice. The criminals involved in such an incident deserve no pity,” he said.

BHC Bar Association has condemned the lethal attack on Justice Noor, while he was at the mosque to offer Isha prayer. The association demanded from the government and administration to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

