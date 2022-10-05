Ex-SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa appoint SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa to the federal cabinet.

Tariq Bajwa has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Finance. His position would be equivalent to Minister of State.

Tariq Bajwa is a retired civil servant who served as the Finance Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary. He also served as the 19th Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan from 7 July 2017 up till he was asked to resign from the post on 3 May 2019.

He served as the Economic Affairs Secretary of Pakistan from November 2015 to February 2017, and as Finance Secretary of Pakistan from February 2017 to July 2017. He also remained the 20th Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue from July 2013 to October 2015.

He also previously served as Finance Secretary to the Government of Punjab and as Head of Pakistan’s Trade Mission in Los Angeles

After the appointment, the size of the federal cabinet has swelled to 75 members. The federal cabinet includes 29 SAPMs, 35 ministers, seven ministers of state and four advisors.

However, 23 of the 29 SAPMs, including former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Mian Javed Latif, have not been assigned any portfolios.

Last week, the prime minister appointed senior lawyer Irfan Qadir as SAPM with the status of a federal minister.

Qadir served as attorney general of Pakistan and as prosecutor general of the NAB besides working as a senior judge. He was appointed to help oversee the anti-corruption activities of FIA, NAB and other agencies.

Earlier Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed eight special assistants, including senior PPP leader Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

