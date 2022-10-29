Faisal Vawda expelled from PTI for not responding to show-cause

PTI Azadi march: Marchers to reach Gujranwala today
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ousted Faisal Vawda – the PTI leader who held an unanticipated press conference days back – and a notification has been issued in this regard.
As per details by PTI, Faisal Vawda has been ousted from the party for not responding to a show-cause notice issued by PTI over the press conference that alleged that the PTI-led march would cause bloodshedding.
Pertinently, Vawda called a presser hurriedly that was broadcasted on the state channel as well and claimed that he warned PTI chief many times against the march claiming it blood-filled.
“Imran Khan’s peaceful long march is our right but I am clearly telling you I am seeing blood, deaths and coffins in this march.”
He also asserted that the establishment has no part in the killing of Journalist Arshad Sharif and maintained that he will reveal the names soon.
Besides other allegations, Vawda also warned that he has shot a video with the names behind Arshad’s killing and if he was murdered the personalities involved will also be killed in three to five hours
PTI shocked over the presser issued a show-cause notice to Faisal and now upon receiving no response the party has expelled him.
