Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives
Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives

Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives

Articles
Advertisement
Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives

Cooling process going on by the rescue team

Advertisement
  • Faisalabad residential plaza fire took 7 lives
  • The dead ones include children as well
  • The rescue team informed that the fire broke out on the top floor of the residential plaza in the wee hours
Advertisement

FAISALABAD: A fire that erupted in a plaza in Faisalabad city took seven lives.

As per details, the fire was reported in Faisalabad’s Mantagmiri Bazar in the wee hours and claimed seven lives including children.

Initially, the rescue sources claimed that two people succumbed to the blaze and two were injured, however now the toll has reached seven.

The rescue team informed that the fire broke out on the top floor of the residential plaza and injured several residents.

The cooling process has been going on in the building.

Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi expressed grief over the loss of life and property and asked the authorities to submit a report regarding the incident.

Also Read

Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody
Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody

Shahnawaz Amir has been sent by a district and sessions court into...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan secures over $10bn in pledges at climate resilience moot
Pakistan secures over $10bn in pledges at climate resilience moot
NDMA issues advisory amid rain, snowfall prediction
NDMA issues advisory amid rain, snowfall prediction
Hajj Expo 2023: Minister discusses provision of better travel facilities to pilgrims
Hajj Expo 2023: Minister discusses provision of better travel facilities to pilgrims
Imran, Elahi discuss political, flour crisis
Imran, Elahi discuss political, flour crisis
Nearly 180,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year
Nearly 180,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year
Saudi Arabia pledges $1 bn for Pakistan at Geneva moot: Marriyum
Saudi Arabia pledges $1 bn for Pakistan at Geneva moot: Marriyum
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story