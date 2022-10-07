Faisalabad: Fire erupts in residential plaza claims 7 lives

Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent into judicial custody
FAISALABAD: A fire that erupted in a plaza in Faisalabad city took seven lives.
As per details, the fire was reported in Faisalabad’s Mantagmiri Bazar in the wee hours and claimed seven lives including children.
Initially, the rescue sources claimed that two people succumbed to the blaze and two were injured, however now the toll has reached seven.
The rescue team informed that the fire broke out on the top floor of the residential plaza and injured several residents.
The cooling process has been going on in the building.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi expressed grief over the loss of life and property and asked the authorities to submit a report regarding the incident.
