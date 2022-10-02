Parvaiz Elahi said that he has been doing politics with the PML-N for 22 years, they (PML-N) only come to make false cases.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said false cases are being made against Chairman Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan and adding that PML-N only comes to make cases against political rivals.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi said that he has been doing politics with the PML-N for 22 years, they (PML-N) only come to make false cases.

He said that nothing should happen to them and they cannot do anything as since they have come, they have not done anything for the common man.

Chief Minister Punjab said that Rana Sanaullah should not be taken seriously, does he have the wisdom to do this? They fail miserably in this by creating false cases. He said that Rana Sanaullah will be jailed for life as the model town case has been reviewed.

He said false cases have been being made against Imran Khan and this case is nothing new for Imran Khan.

Parvaiz Elahi said, “I think to wait for 2 to 3 weeks, those who make the case will have to bear the shame of themselves.”

The Chief Minister of Punjab further said that the person sitting in London will see how far the rest of those who survived will go in. He said it has been a long time since he talked with former president Asif Zardari.

Earlier, Legal action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his fellow ministers, and former secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan has been formally approved by the federal cabinet.

The Cabinet has approved investigation and legal action through FIA into the audio leak related to ‘Diplomatic Cipher’.

On September 30, the cabinet formed a committee to probe Imran Khan’s cipher-related audio leak.