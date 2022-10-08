Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said fake news is being spread on social media about former President Asif Ali Zardari which was not true.

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said fake news is being spread on social media about former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health which was not true.

She made an important disclosure regarding the health of ex-President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari.

In her Twitter message, Federal Minister Sherry Rehman wrote that false and fabricated news is being spread on social media regarding the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In the released tweet, Sherry Rehman writes that the X-ray circulating on social media is not his.

Sherry Rehman further said that Asif Ali Zardari is under treatment and with the prayers of the nation and workers he will recover soon and will be with us.

It should be noted that considering the health of Asif Ali Zardari, shifting aboard for treatment through air ambulance is being considered in a few days.

The team of medical experts who visited private hospital for checkup of Asif Ali Zardari has also returned from Karachi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Asif Zardari’s condition is still unwell, while considering his health, consideration is being given to shift him by air ambulance in a few days.