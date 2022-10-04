Advertisement
  • Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticizes irresponsible statements of federal ministers
Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticizes irresponsible statements of federal ministers

Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticizes irresponsible statements of ministers

  • In his Twitter message, the PTI leader and former federal minister criticized the government.
  • Fawad Chaudhry has said in his statement that the current government consists of the stupidest team in history
  • He further said that PDM politics has been buried but every theft and robbery case is being solved with great skill and the gang is being acquitted.
ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said contradictory and irresponsible statements of Miftah Ismail and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have created more complications about the IMF programme.

In his Twitter message, the PTI leader and former federal minister strongly criticized the government.

Fawad Chaudhry has said in his statement that the current government consists of the stupidest team in history while half of the cabinet does not have departments at all.

He said that those who have it do not have any information about their work while a dashboard has not been created by the IT Ministry and the economic team is completely confused.

He further said that PDM politics has been buried but every theft and robbery case is being solved with great skill and the gang is being acquitted.

On the other hand, former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has also talked about the poor performance of the government in one of his statements.

He has said that the imported government has expertise only in finishing its cases.

He further said that Ishaq Dar’s tenure as finance minister in past was considered the dark era of the Pakistani economy and if Dar was such a champion, he would not have run away leaving the economy at a loss.

