FC personnel stay in wait at Faisal Masjid for PTI march

ISLAMABAD: Frontier Corps personnel are reportedly staying at the Faisal Masjid in Islamabad as the government has summoned them to deal with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s long march, Bol News reported.

As per reports, uniforms of the FC personnel were seen hanging on walls of the masjid and its premises. The masjid presented a look of FC headquarters. Their beds are set on stairs, yard and wuzukhana.

Uniforms of police officials were seen hanging at the main entrance, as the Faisal Masjid has been turned into bastion of FC and police officials, who have been called to tackle participants of the PTI long march which is starting from Lahore on October 28 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, following the call for the long march given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Sindh Police Officers and personnel had been sent to Islamabad for security.

According to the details, the Sindh Police spokesperson had said that 2,000 officials had been sent to Islamabad for the long march.

The spokesperson had said that 900 recruits and training staff had been sent to Islamabad by train from Razakabad Police Training Center.

The spokesman has said that the personnel was sent to the capital at the request of the federal government. “One SSP, two SPs, four DSPs, and 20 sub-inspectors are included in the police force sent to Islamabad,” he added.

Notably, the federation had asked the Sindh Police for the security of 6,000 soldiers, to which the Sindh Police informed that more than 2,000 soldiers will not be able to be sent.

The Sindh police had stated that additional police personnel had been deployed for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and security in Karachi so only 2,000 personnel would be available to guard the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to begin the long march on Friday (October 28).