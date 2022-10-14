Federal extends deployement of Punjab Rangers for 3 months

ISLAMABAD: The federal government extended the deployment of Rangers in the capital for three months on Thursday to ensure law and order following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s threat of a long march.

The deployment was approved by the federal cabinet, while the summary was approved by the interior ministry.

Following PTI patron Imran Khan’s warning of a protracted march to topple the government, the chief commissioner requested an extension.

Furthermore, the federal government filed a contempt of court petition against the PTI head in the Supreme Court on Thursday in response to his call for a protracted march to Islamabad.

The federal government told the Supreme Court in its appeal that Khan is making public pronouncements about marching into Islamabad, which is a violation of a court order.

“Imran Khan is making threats to harm Islamabad,” the petition claims. It sought the Supreme Court to force the PTI head to guarantee the implementation of its protest and sit-in directives.

Last month, the former prime minister warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that “he should be scared” because the PTI will march to Islamabad this time with “complete preparation.”

The PTI head issued the threat during a workers’ convention in the federal capital.

Since then, the PTI head has warned his supporters that he could call for an anti-government long march to Islamabad at any time.