Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • FIA arrests senior ARY anchor Ghulam Hussain in Lahore
FIA arrests senior ARY anchor Ghulam Hussain in Lahore

FIA arrests senior ARY anchor Ghulam Hussain in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
FIA arrests senior ARY anchor Ghulam Hussain in Lahore

ARY News anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain. Image: File

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Thursday arrested senior ARY News anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a restaurant near Hussain Chowk in a case subjudice since 2011, Bol News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar said it seemed as if whoever had been raising voice in favour of army was under scrutiny now.

Another PTI leader, Farrukh Habib condemned the arrest and said the FIA was suppressing voice of truth by arresting the senior journalist. “The imported government is placing restrictions on freedom of speech,” he said demanding immediate release of the journalist.

The FIA spokesperson said Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain was sought by the Commercial Banking Circle Lahore in case number 94/2011 for taking a loan of Rs57 million in exchange for fake documents as mortgage in 2003.

The spokesperson said two sons of Ghulam Hussain were also absconders in the case. He said Banking Court-I Lahore had issued unbailable arrest warrant for the journalist in the case.

Advertisement

Also Read

Islamabad IG announces rewards for police officials who arrested PTI MNA’s guards
Islamabad IG announces rewards for police officials who arrested PTI MNA’s guards

Other Islamabad Police officers and officials would also be given rewards for...

He said further investigation was underway.

On October 22, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had announced rewards for the police team that arrested the armed guards of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA in the red zone.

“The armed guard of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had opened fire in the red zone, on which legal action was taken. The police officers took timely action and arrested the armed guards,” the Islamabad Police had said.

Other Islamabad Police officers and officials would also be given rewards for good performance, the police had said.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday disparaged the Islamabad Police for abasing a member of National Assembly belonging to PTI.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Ali Muhammad Khan had shared a picture of the MNA wearing a board with his personal details in the police custody, while being photographed by the federal capital city police.

“This is not a terrorist, he is an elected member of the National Assembly and pride of Mansehra, Saleh Muhammad Khan, and he is not a criminal, as the charge has yet to be proven,” he had said.

He had said the ill-treatment did not humiliate the MNA, but it carried out funeral of the imported government and Islamabad Police. “This is the worst ethical level of the imported government,” he had maintained.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MQM-P requests CJ to take sou motu of LG polls in Sindh
MQM-P requests CJ to take sou motu of LG polls in Sindh
Imran Khan is to address nation today at 3:10pm
Imran Khan is to address nation today at 3:10pm
PTA blocks Wikipedia over blasphemous content
PTA blocks Wikipedia over blasphemous content
"Sheikh Rashid targeted for raising voice of truth"
DSP accepts woman’s apology, but police department doesn’t
DSP accepts woman’s apology, but police department doesn’t
Fawad Chaudhry’s house ransacked in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry’s house ransacked in Islamabad
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story