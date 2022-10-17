FIA delegation to attend Interpol meeting in New Delhi

The delegation will be led by DG FIA Mohsin Butt

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation will attend the 90th General Assembly session of the Interpol being held in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director-General Mohsin Hassan Butt will head the delegation including Interpol Director Malik Sikandar Hayat.

The FIA chief will also meet the heads of investigative agencies in different countries. According to reports, the delegation has departed for New Delhi to attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly.

The Lyon-headquartered Lyon is the world largest international police organization. The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

The 90th Interpol General Assembly will be held in New Delhi from October 18 to 21. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the assembly on October 18, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the concluding session.

The General Assembly is the international policing organisation’s top governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions. The meeting will be attended by around 2,000 overseas dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries

The General Assembly is taking place in India after 25 years – it was last held in 1997 – as part of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The move was proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock during the latter’s official visit to New Delhi in August 2019.

The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of Interpol, an organisation that was founded in 1923 to bring international cooperation in law enforcement.

The meeting will allow member states to discuss the objectives set by the organisation, review and approve the programme of activities, review financial policy for the coming year, and provide opportunities for knowledge sharing.

