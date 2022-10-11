The foreign funding case was filed by FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday filed a case against 11 people including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

The foreign funding case was filed by FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. The suspects are alleged of violating the Foreign Exchange Act. They are beneficiaries of a private bank account.

Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Sheikh and Tariq Shafi are among the suspects.

The FIR read that the PTI had an account in the private bank. Manager of the bank has also been included in the case. The FIR mentioned that the bank account was created in the name of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

The FIA alleged that the bank manager allowed illegitimate operation of the bank account, which received $2.1 million from Abraaj Group of Companies.

The PTI submitted affidavit of Arif Naqvi with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The Abraaj Group sent money into PTI’s account.

The FIA alleged that the affidavit was false and fake. It said money was sent by Wootton Club from two other accounts. The private bank head helped the suspects in getting suspicious and unlawful details.

On October 8, a judicial magistrate of Lahore had remanded founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Hamid Zaman in two-day physical custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the ‘foreign’ finding case against the party.

The FIA had produced Zaman, who was arrested the other day, before judicial magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk with a request of 14-day physical remand.

FIA Assistant Director Munam Bashir Chaudhry had said the custody of the suspect was required for recovery of trust deed and vital evidence in transactions and for confrontation with the bank record.

He had said the ledgers were always prepared regarding the trust property and accounts manually or digitally but the suspect had not produced the ledgers and counterfoils in the cheques issued by him to the Insaf Trust.

