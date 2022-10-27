Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • FIA says Ch Ghulam Hussain arrested for taking Rs57 loan through fake documents
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson on Thursday said ARY News anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain was sought by the Commercial Banking Circle Lahore in case number 94/2011 for taking a loan of Rs57 million in exchange for fake documents as mortgage in 2003, , Bol News reported.

The spokesperson said two sons of Ghulam Hussain were also absconders in the case. He said Banking Court-I Lahore had issued unbailable arrest warrant for the journalist in the case.

He said further investigation was underway.

FIA Lahore on Thursday arrested senior Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a restaurant near Hussain Chowk in a case subjudice since 2011.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill said son of Ghulam Hussain said his father, a senior journalist, was picked up by 20 to 25 people in a 12-year-old case. “This is a very sad news. He is elderly and has health problems. May Allah keep him safe. Times are tough on the journalist community,” he said.

PTI leader and former federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar said it seemed as if whoever had been raising voice in favour of army was under scrutiny now.

Another PTI leader, Farrukh Habib condemned the arrest and said the FIA was suppressing voice of truth by arresting the senior journalist. “The imported government is placing restrictions on freedom of speech,” he said demanding immediate release of the journalist.

On October 22, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had announced rewards for the police team that arrested the armed guards of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA in the red zone.

“The armed guard of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had opened fire in the red zone, on which legal action was taken. The police officers took timely action and arrested the armed guards,” the Islamabad Police had said.

Other Islamabad Police officers and officials would also be given rewards for good performance, the police had said.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday disparaged the Islamabad Police for abasing a member of National Assembly belonging to PTI.

In a tweet, Ali Muhammad Khan had shared a picture of the MNA wearing a board with his personal details in the police custody, while being photographed by the federal capital city police.

“This is not a terrorist, he is an elected member of the National Assembly and pride of Mansehra, Saleh Muhammad Khan, and he is not a criminal, as the charge has yet to be proven,” he had said.

 

