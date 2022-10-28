The FIA Counter Terrorism Wing summoned Shah Mahmood Qureshi on November 1 in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in investigation pertaining to the audio leak regarding cypher.

The FIA Counter Terrorism Wing summoned Shah Mahmood Qureshi on November 1 in Islamabad.

The complaint against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan, his political associates and former secretary to PM has been filed by the Ministry of Interior secretary.

The FIA team constituted on order of the Federal Cabinet will inquire into the alleged audio leak of Imran Khan, his associates and former secretary regarding the cypher message received from Washington. The audio leak is available on internet.

“You are directed to appear in person before the inquiry team to record your statement at the FIA headquarters in Islamabad on November 1, 2022 at 12:00pm,” the FIA wrote to the ex-foreign minister.

On October 2, former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the government should investigate the cipher as PTI was not afraid of the government’s decision.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference at his residence Bab-Al-Quraish in Multan, had said that the federal cabinet had decided to take action against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and him. While the FIA had also been instructed to conduct an inquiry in this regard.

He had said that the cipher was a reality that the government had accepted while the same people did not accept the reality of the cipher some time ago.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said, “I read the letter regarding Donald’s meeting with the former ambassador, I read the letter and explained that there is a risk for the country.”