Finance Minister Dar meets vice president SAR, World Bank

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Vice President South Asian Region (SAR), World Bank Martin Raiser on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Khan and Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also held a productive meeting with Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Antoinette Sayeh in Washington.

In a tweet of the Finance Ministry, Ishaq Dar extended gratitude to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an excellent support provided to Pakistan for macroeconomic stabilisation and assured the government’s commitment to the implementation of the fund’s program.

On October 8, World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine had said the bank was allocating $ 2 billion funds from existing projects financed by the bank for emergency operations in flood affected areas to support Pakistan.

He had said this, while flanked by his team, in a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division in Islamabad.

The World Bank country director had further informed that around $ 1.5 billion funds would be mobilised this year due to emergency situation.

The finance minister had welcomed Najy Benhassine and his team and shared economic challenges that the country was currently facing. He had said that the present government was cognizant of the issues and was taking pragmatic steps to resolve bottlenecks to growth.

“The present government is committed to set the economy on sustainable and inclusive growth path,” he had said. He had also informed about the devastations caused by the recent floods in the country.